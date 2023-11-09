Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

WMT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.69. 1,371,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

