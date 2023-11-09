Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Lifted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,093.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,368 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 14,633,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,513,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

