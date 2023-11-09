Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 779,348 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,348 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Purple Innovation worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.85. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

