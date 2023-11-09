Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Simulations Plus worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,234,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.28 million, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

