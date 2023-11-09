Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Kura Sushi USA worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $15,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

KRUS opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

