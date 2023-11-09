Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

