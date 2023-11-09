Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 4.28% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 147,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $773,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRHC. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

