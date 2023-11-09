Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Xponential Fitness worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,955 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $7,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after acquiring an additional 258,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 115.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 391,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 209,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $700.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $203,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $203,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $498,727.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

