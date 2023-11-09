Wasatch Advisors LP Has $10.07 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.39% of CSW Industrials worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $8,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $169.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.70 and a 52-week high of $190.63.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,997 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $540,390 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

