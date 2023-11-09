Wasatch Advisors LP Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of TD stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

