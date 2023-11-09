Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,830 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 251,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX opened at $6.89 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Insider Activity

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 million. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $1,052,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,779,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,442,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,779,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,442,605.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Hurwitz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,393.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,650. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

