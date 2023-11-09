Wasatch Advisors LP Invests $6.74 Million in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Applied Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $519.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

