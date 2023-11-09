Wasatch Advisors LP Invests $6.99 Million in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 411,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,000.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $850,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GENK. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

