Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Harmonic worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

HLIT opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

