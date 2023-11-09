Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.43% of Karat Packaging worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,926,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,460,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,099,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,094,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan Yu sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,926,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,460,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,135 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,792 over the last three months. 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karat Packaging Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.37. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $108.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

