Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.