Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New $9.31 Million Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,310,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.47% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $108.43 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Insider Activity

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,565.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,733 shares of company stock worth $5,015,805. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

