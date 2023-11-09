Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 57,507 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.06% of Graham worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graham by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Graham by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHM opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Graham had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Graham

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.