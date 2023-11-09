Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,745 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.35% of Lantronix worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantronix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 3.6% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 11.8% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

