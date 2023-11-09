Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 137,696 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.17% of Full House Resorts worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

FLL opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million.

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $25,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 5,252 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $25,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Green bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at $672,673.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,475. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Featured Articles

