Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 3,255 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in DLH were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 75.6% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,649 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 91,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 515,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

