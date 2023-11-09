Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 3,990 Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.83% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BriaCell Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

