Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 43,043 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,043 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Kimball Electronics worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KE opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $577.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

