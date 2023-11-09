Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94,469 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Chuy’s worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

