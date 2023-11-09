Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Reduced by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.94. 178,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,573. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

