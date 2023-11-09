Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Waters updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.62 EPS.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $255.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average is $269.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $353.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

