Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $192.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

