Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 136,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 189,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

