Wedbush Comments on Cavco Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cavco Industries in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $258.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.49 and its 200-day moving average is $277.96. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $202.38 and a one year high of $318.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 588,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,696,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,782,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

