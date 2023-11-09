Wedbush Increases Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $30.00

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

CART stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,447. Instacart has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Instacart will post -13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter worth $30,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth $119,544,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

