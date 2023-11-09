Wedbush Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $1.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allbirds by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
