Wedbush Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $1.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allbirds

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 872,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,540. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allbirds by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.