Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 2,072,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,199. The company has a market capitalization of $222.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

