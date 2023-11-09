Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ: GFS):

11/8/2023 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 105,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth about $37,060,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.