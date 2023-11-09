Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ: GFS):
- 11/8/2023 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2023 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2023 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – GLOBALFOUNDRIES had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 105,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
