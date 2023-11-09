Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortive (FTV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortive (NYSE: FTV):

10/26/2023 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2023 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $75.00.

10/5/2023 – Fortive is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Fortive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

