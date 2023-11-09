Weil Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 180.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,082,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 338,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 17,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $211,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE PACK traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 97,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACK. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

