Weil Company Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 13,677 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

