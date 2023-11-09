Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Has $148.31 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 41.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $148,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.89. 1,140,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.57. The company has a market cap of $321.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

