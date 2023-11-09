Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Has $15.79 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 4.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $491.63. 163,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,432. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $564.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

