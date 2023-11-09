Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Sells 202 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 7.2% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

BX traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 756,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

