Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $10.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 11,037,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,982,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares valued at $486,348. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $34,942,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

