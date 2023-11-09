Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $14.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the third quarter worth $682,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

