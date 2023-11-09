Wells Fargo & Company Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $20.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Affirm from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Affirm stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,969,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,190,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.95. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 111,775 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Affirm by 25,490.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 591,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 589,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

