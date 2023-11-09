Wells Fargo & Company Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.81.

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $6,917,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

