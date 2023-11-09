West Coast Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

