West Coast Financial LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.45. 365,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

