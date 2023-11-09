West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.03. 7,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.96. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.38 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

