West Coast Financial LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 11,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,040. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

