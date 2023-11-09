West Coast Financial LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.67. 165,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,630. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

