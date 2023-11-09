West Coast Financial LLC Takes $208,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GD traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.93. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

