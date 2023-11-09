Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Stock Position Trimmed by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 69,812 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,259,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 144,981 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HIO opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

