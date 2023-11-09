Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Stock Position Trimmed by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 69,812 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,259,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 144,981 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HIO opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

